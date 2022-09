Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed Pat Sajak’s hint at retirement, Woody Allen’s last movie, and the Spielberg film that won the top prize at the Toronto Film Festival. They also talk about ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Lyric Opera and Dean’s interview with Lynda Carter.

