Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Jon and Dean discuss checking in with venues before attending a show and new movie openings this weekend. They also talk about the death of Thom Bell and when Ozzy Osbourne will tour again.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Ozzy Osbourne, Thom Bell, and movie debuts
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
