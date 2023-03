Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the latest Oscar ratings and why Mira Sorvino is speaking up. They also share details about a new tour stop for Willie Nelson, who is retiring from “Dancing with the Stars,” Dean “Diddy” Combs’ interest in purchasing BET, and Dean’s interview with Idris Elba.

