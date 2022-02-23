Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Oscars to present a handful of awards before the broadcast

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about the deaths of Procol Harum frontman and pianist Gary Brooker and Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan. He also discussed Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s comedy tour, the latest Oscars announcement, and what to watch.

