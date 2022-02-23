Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Oscars to present a handful of awards before the broadcast

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about the deaths of Procol Harum frontman and pianist Gary Brooker and Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan. He also discussed Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s comedy tour, the latest Oscars announcement, and what to watch.
