Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about who this year’s honorary Oscars go to, the movie Netflix is bringing back, and why the sequel to “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” is being delayed. They also discuss the Michael Jackson trial going to court, Dean’s interview with Annie Murphy, and Elton John’s last concert in the U.K.

