Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss Orlando Bloom’s visit with President Zelensky, Taylor Swift fans in court, and the iHeart Music Awards. They also talk about why a song by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus was cut from a school performance and Dean’s interview with Taron Egerton.

