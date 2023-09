Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about an update on the Taylor Swift concert movie, Adam Driver’s standing ovation, and what Oprah and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are doing for Maui. They also share details about Post Malone’s weight loss, things to do this weekend, and Dean’s review of ‘The Equalizer 3.’

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction