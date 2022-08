Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talk about Horatio Sanz’s accuser adding more celebrities to the assault lawsuit, Gary Busey’s denial of his sex charges, ‘Avatar’s’ comeback in theaters, and the renewal of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ They also share details about Paul Rudd making an appearance in ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and what’s new on streaming services.

