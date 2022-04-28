Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about Olivia Wilde being served legal papers at CinemaCon, Andrew Garfield’s announcement that he’ll be taking a break from acting, Betty White’s house being sold for $10.5 million, Hailey Bieber’s mini-stroke, and more!

