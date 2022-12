Alex Zalben, managing editor of the “Decider,” fills in for Dean Richards as he talks with Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Alex talked about the Apple TV mini-series “Black Bird” and notable celebrity deaths of 2022. They also shared details about where you can watch New Year’s Eve celebrations and new movies on Netflix.

