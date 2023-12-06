Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the deaths of Norman Lear and Denny Laine, as well as Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year. They also discuss Pink’s return to Chicago, what’s new on streaming services, and the republican Debate on NewsNation.

