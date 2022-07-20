The Netflix logo is seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California, March 2, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, Cindy Pearlman, who filled in for Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy and Bob discussed about Netflix’s decrease of subscribers. They also talked about Jordan Peele’s new movie, O.A.R.’s latest album, and Cindy’s new book, ‘Ascenders: High School for the Recently Departed.’