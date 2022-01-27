Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Neil Young, the latest celebrity marriages, and Minnie Mouse’s makeover

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about David Letterman’s 40th anniversary of Late Night, Minnie Mouse’s 21st century makeover, and Neil Young’s music being taken off Spotify. Dean also talked about the reunion of Steve Carell and John Krasinski, the latest celebrity marriages, and played a clip from his interview with Adam Scott, and Ben Stiller.
Click for more.)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter