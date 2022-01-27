Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Neil Young, the latest celebrity marriages, and Minnie Mouse’s makeover

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's office has turned off public comments on its social media posts because authorities said too many people are reporting crimes there rather than calling 911 or submitting tips through the agency's website.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has for years maintained popular accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, capitalizing on the popularity it gained from the A&E show “Live PD" and securing a copyright for the hashtag #9pmroutine, which is a nightly reminder for people to lock up their cars and houses, the Tampa Bay Times reported.