Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Bob Dylan’s upcoming Chicago concerts, Britney Spears’ divorce party, and the birth of Rihanna’s baby. They also share details about National Cinema Day, Dean’s interview with David Harbour, and Sage Steele’s accusations about Barbara Walters.

