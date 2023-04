Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about country music’s benefit concert for the Nashville school shooting victims, nominations for the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the hospitalization of Lea Michelle’s son, and Dean’s tour of the Museum of Science and Industry. They also discuss Forbes’ top-twenty richest entertainers list and more celebrity real estate.

