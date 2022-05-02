Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the Judds’ induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bill Murray’s allegations, and That 70’s Show reboot. They also discussed movies in the box office, Liam Neeson’s possible revival of the “Naked Gun” franchise, and Paul McCartney’s new tour.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction