Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Naomi Judd’s cause of death, Andy Dick’s involvement with police, Kevin Spacey’s return to movies, and Dean’s interview with Chris Pratt. They also shared details about Billy Corgan’s purchase of Orange Garden’s sign and new tour with Smashing Pumpkins and Patti LuPone’s argument with an audience member.

