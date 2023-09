Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about Ed Sheeran’s wedding crash and Jon Hamm’s new projects. She also shares details about who actually attended Sunny Sandler’s Bat Mitzvah, Jason Kelce’s Amazon Prime documentary, and who could be at MTV’s Video Music Awards. Bob also shares some entertainment stories, like how much the ‘Brady Bunch’ house sold for.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction