Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about Kanye West’s and Britney Spears’ social media accounts, a Russian ballerina who quit to protest the invasion of Ukraine, and the efforts to get Mr. Rogers in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. They also talked about WGN-TV legend Merri Dee’s passing, Ellen’s last show, and Dean’s interview with Jared Leto.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction