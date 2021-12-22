Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: More theater closings in Chicago, Fox cancels its New Year’s countdown show in Times Square, and holiday movie reviews

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Pedestrians walk in a nearly empty Times Square ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss more Chicago COVID closings including “Frozen: The Musical,” “A Christmas Carol,” and the Barry Manilow Christmas show. Dean and Bob also chat about how Fox has canceled its New Years countdown show in Times Square, Dean’s brandy-maple syrup Christmas ham, and then some of Dean’s holiday movie reviews.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular