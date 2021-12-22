Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: More theater closings in Chicago, Fox cancels its New Year’s countdown show in Times Square, and holiday movie reviews

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss more Chicago COVID closings including “Frozen: The Musical,” “A Christmas Carol,” and the Barry Manilow Christmas show. Dean and Bob also chat about how Fox has canceled its New Years countdown show in Times Square, Dean’s brandy-maple syrup Christmas ham, and then some of Dean’s holiday movie reviews.
