Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: More celebrities join in donating to Ukraine relief funds

PARIS (AP) — French forces in Mali have killed a long-time al-Qaida official active in Algeria and Libya, French military authorities said Monday.

France's army chief of staff said in a statement that Algerian Yahia Djouadi, who went by the name Abou Ammar al Jazairi, was killed north of Timbuktu Feb. 26 in a ground operation supported by a helicopter and two drones.