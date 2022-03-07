Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: More celebrities join in donating to Ukraine relief funds

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis arrive at the 6th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday, December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details about the Independent Spirit Awards and his interview with Andy Serkis. He also talked about ticket prices for ‘The Batman,’ Dua Lipa’s lawsuit, and more celebrities donating to relief funds for Ukraine. To donate to Mila Kunis’ and Ashton Kutcher’s Stand With Ukraine campaign, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular