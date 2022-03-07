Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: More celebrities join in donating to Ukraine relief funds

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details about the Independent Spirit Awards and his interview with Andy Serkis. He also talked about ticket prices for ‘The Batman,’ Dua Lipa’s lawsuit, and more celebrities donating to relief funds for Ukraine. To donate to Mila Kunis’ and Ashton Kutcher’s Stand With Ukraine campaign, click here.
