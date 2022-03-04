Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Mila Kunis, The Weeknd, and The Batman

(L-R) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose on August 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Kershaw’s Challenge )

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed Mila Kunis’ and Ashton Kutcher’s donations to Ukraine and The Weeknd’s concert announcement for Soldier Field. He also shared details on the new movie ‘The Batman,’ his interview with Mark Wahlberg, his upcoming appearance at The Celebrity Bartender Bash, and ‘Dean’s Download’ debut.

