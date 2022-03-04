Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Mila Kunis, The Weeknd, and The Batman

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Hanna Tverdokhlib has held her phone as if it were glued to her hand since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

When she isn't watching news on it, she is texting her cousins and close friends back home or checking their Facebook posts, hoping her cousins are still safe in the bunker underneath their Kiev apartment building, which is where they shelter when the sirens go off.