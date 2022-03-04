Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Mila Kunis, The Weeknd, and The Batman

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed Mila Kunis’ and Ashton Kutcher’s donations to Ukraine and The Weeknd’s concert announcement for Soldier Field. He also shared details on the new movie ‘The Batman,’ his interview with Mark Wahlberg, his upcoming appearance at The Celebrity Bartender Bash, and ‘Dean’s Download’ debut.
