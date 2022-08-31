Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discusses The Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz suing the FBI, Jeff Garlin’s character on “The Goldbergs” will be killed off, and how Leonardo Dicaprio breaks up with his 25-year-old girlfriend. They also share details how Madonna has become the first woman to have a top ten hit in the 80’s, 90’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s and Dean talks about what he’ll be cooking this weekend!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction