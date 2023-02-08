Crowds wait in line to buy tickets for Broadway shows in Times Square, in New York City, in 2011. (Getty Images)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Michael Jackson’s music catalog, what show will replace “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” and who will be featured on the quarter. They also share details about “La La Land’s” Broadway debut, Jim Carrey’s mansion for sale, and what’s new on streaming services.