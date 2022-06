Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about Broadway’s decision to drop the mask mandate, the outcome of Bill Cosby’s civic trial, and Michael J. Fox’s honorary award. They also talked about a four-hour version of the ‘Elvis’ biopic, Dean’s Elvis-inspired recipes, and what’s new on streaming services.

