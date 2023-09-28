Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about negotiations between actors and studios, the death of Michael Gambon, and why Bruce Springsteen is postponing the rest of his 2023 tour. They also discuss Mick Jagger’s decision to donate music catalog proceeds to charity, where Sophie Turner is staying, and what Travis Kelce is saying about Taylor Swift.

