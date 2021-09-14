Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: MET Gala recap, Nicki Minaj doesn’t attend because of COVID vaccine requirements

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment: MET Gala recap from last night, Nicki Minaj speaks out against COVID vaccine requirements for MET, Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission, Comedian Deon Cole announces his mother died over the past weekend, Drake’s new album breaks record set by the Beatles, and Dean sits down with Jessica Chastain to talk about playing Tammy Faye Bakker in her new movie ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
