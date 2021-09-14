Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: MET Gala recap, Nicki Minaj doesn’t attend because of COVID vaccine requirements

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by: jheinrichwgnam

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment: MET Gala recap from last night, Nicki Minaj speaks out against COVID vaccine requirements for MET, Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission, Comedian Deon Cole announces his mother died over the past weekend, Drake’s new album breaks record set by the Beatles, and Dean sits down with Jessica Chastain to talk about playing Tammy Faye Bakker in her new movie ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories