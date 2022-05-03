Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about the Depp versus Heard case and classic TV shows returning to Paramount Plus. They also discussed the Met Gala, Benedict Cumberbatch’s new movie, and a deal to stay in the real Moulin Rouge.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Met Gala, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Moulin Rouge
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)