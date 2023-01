Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talks about Meryl Streep’s upcoming appearance in a popular TV show, Craig Ferguson’s possible return to late night TV, Dolly Parton’s new collaborations, and Jeremy Renner’s release from the hospital. They also discussed Wilco’s return to Chicago, Madonna’s 19th century painting, and what’s new on streaming services.

