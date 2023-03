Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Melissa Joan Hart’s rescue of kids of the Nashville school shooting, the Joseph Jefferson Awards, and Jeremy Renner’s first public appearance. They also share details about Robert Downy Jr.’s chewing gum up for auction, season twelve of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” what to watch on streaming services, and Dean’s recipe for Lent.

