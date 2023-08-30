Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about how Michael Jackson’s kids celebrated his birthday, a tribute to Bob Barker on CBS, and a new podcast started by late night hosts. They also discuss Meg Ryan’s first movie in over a decade and new shows coming to streaming services.
Meg Ryan arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)