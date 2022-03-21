Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Rick Kogan, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Rick and Dean talk about Maury Povich’s retirement, the upcoming Oscar Awards, and the nominees for the Writers Guild Awards.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Maury Povich, The Oscars, and Writers Guild Awards
by: Hayley Boyd
Maury Povich on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
