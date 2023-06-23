Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. James Cameron speaks about the submersible tragedy, Princess Leia’s dress is up for auction, and Maury Povich is selling at-home paternity tests. Dean also talks about the things to do around town this weekend and shares his reviews for the movies premiering in theaters this week.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Maury Povich is selling at-home paternity tests
by: Iridian Fierro
