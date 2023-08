Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean discuss why some A-List celebrities are receiving backlash on social media, how the movie ‘The Blind Side’ revealed a new truth, and Ashley Olsen’s new baby boy. They also talk about Zooey Deschanel’s engagement, Morgan Wallen’s signature look, and dean’s interview with David Dastmalchian.

