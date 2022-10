Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cindy Pearlman, who filled in for Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy shared details about Matthew Perry’s new memoir, who will team up at the Country Music Awards, and the “Working Girl” reboot. She also talked about Pete Davidson’s new comedy series and controversy with “The Crown.”

