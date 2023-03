Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about what Michael Jackson’s nephew had to say about Chris Rock’s Netflix special, the debate from the “Creed III” stars, and a Mary Tyler Moore documentary. They also share details about new celebrity real estate, Dean’s interview with Kathryn Newton, and Dean’s Oscar previews and predictions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction