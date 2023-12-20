Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss why Marvel is changing the name of their next ‘Avengers’ movie, the marriage of the ‘Barbie’ director, and a new BTS docuseries. They also talk about the sale of Kanye West’s Malibu mansion, George Clooney’s memories about Matthew Perry, and what’s new on streaming services.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Marvel, BTS, and Matthew Perry
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
