Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, Cindy Pearlman, filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy and Bob talked about the various announcements the Marvel franchise made at ‘Comic-Con’ in San Diego, such as the release dates for new ‘Avengers’ movies, ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Captain America.’ They also shared details about the weekend box office numbers.

