Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about accusations against Gerard Depardieu, a health update from Marsai Martin, Chelsea Handler’s stop in Chicago, and the renewal of all “Chicago” shows. They also discuss Carol Burnett’s appearance on late night TV, new shows on streaming services, and Aaron Paul’s adult Easter egg hunt.

