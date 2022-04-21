Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about ‘The Masked Singer’ controversy and Michael Jordan’s movie. He also shared part of his interview with Magic Johnson.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and ‘The Masked Singer’
by: Hayley Boyd
Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Yext)
