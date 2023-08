Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ death, Madonna’s rescheduled concert dates, and why ‘Barbie’ is banned in another country. They also discuss why people on social media want Sandra Bullock to give back her ‘Blind Side’ Oscar, a new Taylor Swift college course, and what’s new on streaming services.

