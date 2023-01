Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the future of the Graceland mansion and Madonna’s upcoming concert at the United Center. They also talk about Kevin Spacey’s appearance in Italy, Christina Applegate’s red carpet appearance, when Prince William and Prince Harry began having differences, and Dean’s interview with Jennifer Coolidge.

