Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Madonna in the ICU, Pete Davidson checking himself into rehab and Chicago show “The Bear” reaching record ratings.
by: Iridian Fierro
