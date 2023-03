Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss Chris Rock’s Netflix special and King Charles’ invitation to Harry and Meghan. They also talk about the death of the last Lynyrd Skynyrd member, Pete Davidson’s car crash, a major concert announcement, who will perform at the Academy Awards, box office numbers, and Dean’s interview with Woody Harrelson.

