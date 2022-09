Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed who will be performing the next Super Bowl Halftime Show, James Earl Jones’ retirement as an iconic movie character, and the death of Louise Fletcher. They also talked about the number one movie at the box office, Elton John’s award, and when ‘The Crown’ will return.

