Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean discussed William Shatner’s new book, celebrities’ reaction to Loretta Lynn’s death, and the “Frasier” sequel. Managing editor of Decider.com, Alex Zalben also joined Wendy to share details about the reactions to the Jeffrey Dahmer limited series and the last run of “The Walking Dead” episodes. He also talked about the premiere of “Interview With the Vampire,” the next episode in “Andor,” and the renewal of “Reservation Dogs.”

