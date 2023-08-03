Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Lollapalooza lineup and Dean’s chat with some Billie Eilish fans. They also share details about Dean’s conversation with the Chicago Tribune’s music critic, Writers’ strike negotiations, and why Leah Remini is suing the Church of Scientology.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Lollapalooza, WGA, and Leah Remini
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
