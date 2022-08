David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott), to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Wendy talk about Lollapalooza’s ten-year renewal with the city of Chicago and the most recent celebrity deaths.