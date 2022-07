Entertainment reporter for WGN Dean Richards joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean gives a day 1 Lollapalooza recap including talking with the event’s founder and Jane’s Addiction member Perry Farrell, who says the festival will stay in Chicago for the next decade. Plus Dean reviews B.J Novak’s “Vengeance” and things to do this weekend!

