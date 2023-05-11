Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean give an update on the Writers’ strike and when Disney could add content from Hulu. They also talk about Live Nation’s week-long concert deal, Beyoncé’s world tour, and Dean’s interview with the actors of “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Live Nation, Disney+, and Beyoncé
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)